Throwing garbage in Nullah Leh banned

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday visited different parts of nullah Leh to review the arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to cope with the monsoon rains. Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf was also present on the occasion.

The DC directed the officials of WASA to remain high alert in view of the coming monsoon season. He asked the MD WASA that next months are very important as the civic body needed to remain on high alert during this crucial time.

“WASA will have to keep in touch with Met Department as close coordination is mendatory for tackling any emergency situation in case of heavy rains,” he said.

He said that WASA should have deployed the staff in low lying areas besides bringing heavy machinery there to pump out rain water in case of flood. He told that the Punjab government has provided funds for dredging in province and the WASA has started dredging work timely. He said that throwing garbage in Nullah Leh has been banned and section 144 has also been imposed to tackle the violators.

Earlier, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf briefed DC Rawalpindi that WASA officials have already shifted heavy machinery to the low-lying areas of the city. MD WASA has said that the organisation was ready to deal with any situation arising out of the heavy rains expected in the coming days. He said that WASA has already imposed rain emergency in the city and suspended leaves of the staff.

Also, the staff will remain in field during Eid ul Azha to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to consumers.

He said that the process of dredging will be completed by WASA before June 30. MD WASA advised the citizens to not throw garbage in any part of Nullah Leh or else strict action would be taken against the violators.