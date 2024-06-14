Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US-Pakistan ‘Future of Women in Energy’ program graduates third batch

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD   -   The “Future of Women in Energy” Scholars Program, an initiative of the US Pakistan Women’s Council (USPWC) in support of the US - Pakistan “Green Alliance” Framework yesterday concluded its third consecutive year this summer. 

This year, the program hosted a group of 18 brilliant and diverse young women pursuing bachelor’s degrees in science or engineering in Pakistan. At Texas A&M University (TAMU) Qatar campus, these 18 scholars completed rigorous academic coursework on topics such as fossil energy, wind energy, solar energy, and nuclear energy, conducted laboratory experiments, and engaged in open discussion with leaders and alumnae in the energy sector. They also had the opportunity to experience rich cultural activities in Doha, Qatar.

Supported by the US Department of State, Texas A&M University in Qatar (TAMUQ), the Department of Energy, USAID, and US Embassy Islamabad, the program aims to increase the number of women serving in Pakistan’s vital energy sector.

Residents of Lillah, Pind Dadan Khan dissatisfied with Rs1.5b allocated for Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway

Upon returning to Pakistan, the energy scholars visited public and private sector energy companies at which they learned about Pakistan’s energy infrastructure.

To encourage the energy scholars to put their knowledge into action, they will undertake internships at some of Pakistan’s leading energy firms.  

These graduates will now join a group of 54 prestigious program alumni.  Previous participants have secured jobs in Pakistan’s energy sector, received competitive scholarships for graduate level studies, and are pursuing entrepreneurial ventures.  

The US–Pakistan “Green Alliance” Framework bolsters bilateral collaborations in agriculture, clean energy, and water management.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718361227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024