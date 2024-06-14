Friday, June 14, 2024
Wajid Shaikh posted as Chief Inspector Stamps

June 14, 2024
KARACHI   -   Abdul Wajid Shaikh, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19) was posted as Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh against existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification issued here Thursday, Abdul Wajid Shaik, who was pres­ently posted as Additional Secretary Home Department, was transferred and posted as Chief Inspector Stamps, Board of Revenue Sindh against an existing vacancy while Shah Nawaz Soomro, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-19) was trans­ferred from People’s Poverty Reduction, Planning and De­velopment Department and posted as Additional Secre­tary, Home Department.

