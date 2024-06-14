Friday, June 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WCB finalises cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha

APP
June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   The Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) has completed preparations to ensure cleanliness during the upcoming Eidul Azha in the Cantt area. These measures were confirmed during a meeting, chaired by WCB Chief Executive Officer Sibtain Raza on Thursday. Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Waris Bhatti detailed the plans to the media, highlighting that 13 complaint centers have been established across 10 wards. “We are distributing 115,000 biodegradable bags to manage animal waste efficiently,” he stated.

 “A workforce of 2,000 sanitary workers, along with 363 waste-collecting vehicles, two PHOs, four inspectors, six supervisors, and 22 mates, will operate round the clock throughout the Eid days.”

Additionally, 3,500-kg lime powder will be distributed to areas designated for animal sacrifices to control pollution effectively. A dedicated helpline, 042 99220406, will be operational 24/7 during Eid to assist residents.

Residents of Lillah, Pind Dadan Khan dissatisfied with Rs1.5b allocated for Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway

The WCB officials urge residents to cooperate by following the guidelines and avoiding improper disposal of sacrificial waste.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1718361227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024