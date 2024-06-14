Weather may ruin Pakistan’s chances of qualification to Super 8s

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team’s fate hangs in balance after persistent inclement weather in Lauderhill, Florida is likely to wash away the USA versus Ireland fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be played in Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.

Pakistan’s hopes of qualification to the Super Eight Stage in West Indies may remain alive if USA loses against Ireland on June 14 (Friday) while Pakistan wins its contest against the Irish team on June 16 (Sunday) at the same venue. Pakistan are currently placed third on the Points Table with two points from three matches while USA sit second with four points from as many matches but Pakistan enjoy small advantage on the run rate.

A no result between USA and Ireland will earn both the teams one point and it will be enough to take USA team to the Super Eight stage in its maiden appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Even a no result match will propel USA to the next stage by virtue of its narrow win against Pakistan. USA also beat Canada in a spectacular run-chase in the opening match of the World Cup.

According to the weather pundits Accuweather, the maximum temperature forecast is 29 degree Celsius with couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm; cloudy and humid while additional rain can lead to flooding problems. A 12.1 mm of rain is the forecast in the morning and all the matches at the venues in the USA are being played in the day. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon on Friday while the chances of rain and thunderstorm are minimum.

Pakistan cricket team’s practice session scheduled for Thursday in Lauderhill, Florida was also cancelled due to a wet outfield, according to the team’s Media Manager Raza Kitchlew. The team members attended light physical training session.

Senior sports journalist Muhammad Yousaf Anjum told APP from Lauderhill Florida that the field is soggy at the ground due to persistent rain for 10 hours the other day, adding that a match between USA and Ireland is only possible if the rain relents tonight. “It did not rain in Lauderhill as we talked to Muhammad Yousaf Anjum.

The stadiums in the USA are not well equipped like the other cricket playing nations and Lauderhill, Florida stadium does not have Super Soppers to clear the water from the cricket field in case of rain,” Yousaf Anjum said, adding that in the absence of right facilities, the possibility of the match tomorrow looks a far cry.Yousaf Anjum said ‘let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope there is no rain tonight in Lauderhill so that a game could be played between the USA and Ireland.’