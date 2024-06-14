Weather to remain hot in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The hot weather condi­tions will continue to pre­vail across the country with chances of rain at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north­ern areas during the next 24 hours as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. The PMD has said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the coun­try, while very hot in cen­tral/southern parts. Partly cloudy weather with wind­storm/thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated plac­es in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kash­mir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Pun­jab during evening/night. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shal­low westerly wave was af­fecting upper parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/central parts. Light rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Pothohar Region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.The rainfall recorded was at Dir 01mm. The highest maximum tem­peratures recorded were Bhakkar, Nurpur Thal 49, Sibbi 48C, Jacobabad 47, Mandi Bahauddin, Dadu, Gujranwala, Dera IsmaiI Khan, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhe­lum, Okara, Narwal 46C.