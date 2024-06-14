Friday, June 14, 2024
Workshop on women empowerment held in Haripur

Our Staff Reporter
June 14, 2024
Peshawar

Peshawar   -   To provide a platform for women to discuss and explore avenues for empowerment, with a focus on digital literacy, a one-day workshop on women empowerment was held on Thursday at the RankingGrow Tower in Haripur.

The workshop was inaugurated by Farhad Ullah, District Youth Officer, and Humaira Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance. Ammad Ali, CEO and founder of RankingGrow, welcomed the participants and emphasized the significance of women empowerment. Addressing the workshop, Ali said, “Women are the backbone of our society, and their empowerment is crucial for a prosperous and inclusive future.

We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality and empower women to succeed. This workshop is a step towards creating a supportive ecosystem that fosters women’s empowerment through digital literacy.”

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of empowering women with digital skills for their economic and social upliftment.

“At Metrix Pakistan, we believe that women empowerment is essential for a prosperous and inclusive future. Digital literacy is a vital tool for women to access information, connect with others, and pursue opportunities. We must work together to create a supportive ecosystem that fosters gender equality and empowers women to succeed,” he added.

The guest speakers, including Noor Khalid, Fiza Farooq, and Eshrat Zareen, discussed women empowerment and digital skills. The event featured interactive sessions, group discussions, and hands-on training on digital skills. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions and learned about the importance of digital literacy in today’s society.

The workshop was attended by government officials, students, and entrepreneur women. Participants and guests were awarded certificates and shields in recognition of their participation and contribution to the workshop. The certificates and shields were distributed by Ammad Ali, CEO and Founder of RankingGrow, and Humaira Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance. The workshop was a resounding success, with participants praising the organizers for providing a platform for women to discuss and explore avenues for empowerment.



