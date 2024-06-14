Youth, three robbers killed in gunfight

KARACHI - A youth and three robbers were killed, while another held in separate incidents in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Thursday.
According to details, armed robbers attempted to rob two youth riding a motorcycle in Orangi Town and opened straight fire over resistance. As a result of firing, Gulzar was killed on the spot while Mohavia sustained bullet injuries. Two robbers including Zulfiqar and Pyaro Solangi were killed in exchange of fire with police in Defence Phase VII. The police recovered arms and a motorcycle from possession of killed robbers wanted by police in various cases of murder, street crimes and looting vehicles.
A robber engaged in looting citizens in Sarjani Town was held and brutally tortured by citizens resulting in his instant death. A robber was injured and arrested with arms and snatched cell phone after exchange of fire in Liquatabad while his cohort managed to escape. The bodies and injured were moved to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.