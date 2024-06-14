Friday, June 14, 2024
Youth, three robbers killed in gunfight

June 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A youth and three robbers were killed, while another held in separate incidents in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Thursday. 

According to details, armed rob­bers attempted to rob two youth rid­ing a motorcycle in Orangi Town and opened straight fire over resistance. As a result of firing, Gulzar was killed on the spot while Mohavia sustained bullet injuries. Two robbers includ­ing Zulfiqar and Pyaro Solangi were killed in exchange of fire with police in Defence Phase VII. The police re­covered arms and a motorcycle from possession of killed robbers wanted by police in various cases of murder, street crimes and looting vehicles. 

A robber engaged in looting citi­zens in Sarjani Town was held and brutally tortured by citizens result­ing in his instant death. A robber was injured and arrested with arms and snatched cell phone after exchange of fire in Liquatabad while his co­hort managed to escape. The bodies and injured were moved to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at respective police stations started investigations.

