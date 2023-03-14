Share:

The first Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Introductory Referee Course will begin on the 16th of March, 2023 in Karachi.

A total of 24 participants will take part in the introductory Referee Course that will conclude on 19th of March. The four-day long course will be headed by Khurram Shahzad who is FIFA MA Referee Instructor and Manager Referee and Muhammad Iqbal Junior (FIFA MA Fitness Instructor).

Sharing his views, Manager Referee Khurram Shahzad said: "I am thankful to PFF NC which took this great initiative. We are lining up the courses to identify talented referees for further development. This is a very good opportunity for the participants to learn the modern trends of the game so that they can spot the top refereeing talent within the region for us to contribute towards the development of refereeing in Pakistan," he added.