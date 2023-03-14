Share:

MULTAN - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 41 criminals besides recovering drugs and kites from their pos­session during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special di­rectives of City Police Offi­cer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notori­ous proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also apprehend­ed three court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, four drug ped­dlers were arrested with five litre liquor and 3.345 kg Hash­ish while 27 kite dealers have also been arrested with 1238 kites and chemical thread dur­ing the crackdown. The police have also held two gamblers with stake money and gam­bling material while two driv­ers were arrested for over speeding and other violations. Separate cases have been reg­istered against the criminals with the concerned police sta­tions, police sources said.