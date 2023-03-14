Share:

LARKANA - Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari on Mon­day chaired a high-level meet­ing at the Conference room of his office here. The meeting re­viewed and discussed in detail regarding the arrangements to observe the 44th death anni­versary of former prime min­ister and founder Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on April 4. The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Rabiaya Siyal, Deputy Commis­sioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, SSP Larkana, and officers of various departments.

During the meeting, Commis­sioner Larkana urged the officers that they should realize their responsibilities and complete the work which was assigned to them without any delay.

He directed all concerned offi­cers to complete their tasks be­fore the stipulated time and the slackness in this regard would not be tolerated at any cost. He directed the officials of various departments to set up control rooms at various District/Re­gional offices and health fa­cilities including ambulances, medical teams, para-medical staff, and medicines should be ready for any eventuality. He di­rected the officials to take steps regarding the bomb disposal squad, sign board installation, media gallery, inner cordon passes, traffic arrangements, and other security plans, while the security of roads leading to the Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto will be beefed up.

He said the cleanliness of roads, provision of potable wa­ter, electricity, and standby gen­erator should be available.

In order to ensure the drink­ing water facilities to the peo­ple, the hand pumps will be in­stalled, the separate bathrooms for male and female will also be constructed. The Municipal and town officials have been di­rected to ensure the cleanliness from different roots at Garhi Khuda Bux and in their respec­tive areas and the SEPCO au­thority will ensure the lighting arrangements at Mazar and sur­rounding areas on the occasion.

The women police will also be deployed in order to provide security to the women, besides a large number of the police force will also be deployed at the premises of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. The meeting also decided that all the depart­ments should complete their assignments by April 2 and give the final report in this regard to the Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Police Officials, Re­gional and District Heads of dif­ferent departments, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and others.