LAHORE - The 9th KC Indus Pharma National Tennis Championships was inaugurated by chief guest Saaid Khalid, Director Indus Pharma, and Saad Khalid, guest of honor, at Karachi Club. Saaid promised to continue sponsoring this tournament next year as well.

Ameen Bawany, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Gulzar Feroz, Ameen Diwani and M Khalid Rehmani also spoke on the occasion. In U-18 singles second round, Soyam Kumar beat Rayan 6-2, 6-3, Muzammil Khan beat Abdul Nafay 6-1, 6-2. In U-14 singles 1st round, Ali Bachani beat Faiz 5-4, 4-2, Ruhab Faisal beat Yahya 4-2, 4-2, Muzammil beat Shehzer 4-0, 4-0. In U-12 singles 2nd round, Aahil Imran beat Hamza 4-0, 4-0, Majid Ali beat Umer 4-0, 4-0. In U-10 singles 1st round, Maaz Areejo beat Zohran 4-0, 4-2, Aidh Imran beat Huzaifa 4-0, 4-0. In girls U-18 singles 1st round, Daliash Ashraf beat Zunaira 6-0, 6-0, Eschelle Asif beat Eshal 8-2. In men’s singles 2nd round, Baqir Ali beat Bilal 8-4, Vinod Das beat Taha 8-3, Omer Shahid beat Sarib 8-0, Zubair Raja beat Raahim 8-3