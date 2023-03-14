Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to raise awareness about its role in providing speedy justice to the people against the maladministration of tax authorities. The President said this while talking to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, who called on him to present the FTO’s Annual Report for the year 2022 in Islamabad. Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said the FTO received 7,000 complaints during 2022 and 6,500 of them were disposed of.

The FTO highlighted that tax refund claims to the tune of Rs7 billion were decided and the due amount was paid to the aggrieved taxpayers. President Arif Alvi appreciated the performance of FTO in enhancing its outreach and providing relief to aggrieved taxpayers. Meeting on Medical education: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underscored the need for improving the quality of medical education as well as introducing uniform syllabi to establish an education standard in the field of medicine.

The President, chairing the 5th meeting of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (SZABMU), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said that medical institutions needed to produce more nursing and para-medical staff to cater to the health needs of the country.

Vice-Chancellor of SZABMU, Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq, members of the Senate and faculty attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the President emphasised the need for developing partnerships with foreign universities to get access to foreign courses and educational content through online education. He said that establishing partnerships and linkages with foreign universities was the fastest way to improve the quality of education in the country. He also called for focusing on the prevention of diseases that was far easier and cheaper as compared to curative treatment and would also help reduce the disease burden on the country’s health infrastructure.