FAISALABAD - Anti-corruption Faisalabad region received a total of 633 complaints during the last two months while an­other 457 complaints, 396 inquiries and 184 cases were already in the pipeline. Regional Director Anti-cor­ruption Establishment Dr Bilal Siraj Saroya said here Monday that 49 complaints had been resolved while 63 others were forwarded to departments concerned for action.