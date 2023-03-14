Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan on Monday decided anew to dispatch a Self-Defence Forces (SDF) aircraft in response to the damages caused by the earthquake in southeastern Turkeye, based on the Law Concerning Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief Team.

To be specific, one SDF aircraft is scheduled to depart for Pakistan, as early as 14th, to transport emergency relief supplies, including tents located in Pakistan, to Turkeye. This is the first international emergency relief operation to be carried out in cooperation with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), upon the request from the government of Turkeye, a member of NATO, and NATO, to Japan, its global partner, to cooperate in the transportation of relief supplies by a SDF aircraft. Japan is determined to continue to provide necessary assistance in cooperation with NATO and international organisations, utilising its experience and knowledge as an earthquake-prone country