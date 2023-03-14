Share:

RAWALPINDI - The armed gangs of dacoits have deprived many citizens of cash, mobile phones and other valuables on gunpoint in different strikes in the city besides shooting and injuring manager of government subsidised flour point on Adiala Road, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, two dacoits riding on a bike intercepted a mini truck at Main Street of Sadiq Town and held driver, who was returning to officer after selling saasta flour, on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched Rs 300, 000 from the driver, shot and injured him over showing resistance. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene. The incident took place within limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni wherein police filed a case and began investigation.

The injured driver namely Ejaz was moved to hospital for medical treatment. Likewise, three robbers stormed into house of Muhammad Amir in Raja Akram Colony and made off with Rs 40,00,000 and 70 tolas of gold, sources said. Muhammad Pervaiz of Musa Villas told PS Saddar Bairooni that armed robbers entered into his home and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. The robbers tortured the family members and servants and ran away after looting cash, gold and other valuables worth more than Rs 6 million.

Another citizen Zakir told PS Saddar Bairooni officials that he owned a factory of concrete made roofs at Kalyal Road where his son was present in the office. He said he received a call on his cell from his son’s phone during which the caller introduced himself as cop of Dolphin Force and asked him to come to factory. He said as he reached factory, the four unknown robbers having guns into hands looted cash and mobile phones from them and fled. Armed dacoits also deprived Usama Ijaz of cash and mobile phone on gunpoint at Saleh Villas, the jurisdiction of PS Saddar Bairooni. The law enforcement agencies seem incapable to control the increasing armed dacoities and crimes in the city.