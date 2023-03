Share:

ATTOCK - Armed accused allegedly entered and occupied the inherited house of a widow to avenge litigation at Mohallah Kamalpur Syedan within the jurisdiction of police station Attock City.

Police officials said that the victim Shahida Khatoon widow of Syed Azhar Hussain Shah reported that Meesam Raza, Akbar Raza, Nusrat Bibi and Nizat Bibi entered and forcibly occupied her house in her absence. On getting information,