SUKKUR - The first convocation of Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur was held at its campus where de­grees were distributed among 176 graduates, said a release issued here on Monday. Four students were awarded gold medals while 29 students were awarded silver medals.

Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, Chairman Higher Edu­cation Commission (HEC), Is­lamabad, Mukhtar Ahmad and Chairman Sindh Higher Educa­tion Dr SM Tariq Rafi partici­pated in the ceremony. Gover­nor Tessori, while addressing the ceremony said that the law and order situation was bad all over the country, especially in the riverine areas of Sindh. He said that there are two main reasons for the unrest – un­employment and inflation, and second, those who hailed from Afghanistan were disturbing the law and order situation. He said that there should be a targeted operation in Katcha (riverine) areas in Sindh. He said that Army, Rangers, Police and other Law Enforcing Agen­cies were on the same page to restore peace in country.

He said that even after 75 years, if we did not control the law and order in country and province, it would be failure of the all stakeholders. Addressing the convocation, Shaikh Ayaz University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Raza Bhatti said that univer­sities were mothers of indus­tries and graduates from this university would play a role in the development of the country. Higher Education Commission Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed said that he was happy that today one hundred and seventy six students were getting degrees from this university. Director GIMS Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, VC Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women’s University and VC Aror Univer­sity and others participated in the event.