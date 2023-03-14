Share:

Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were discussed.

The PM highlighted that both countries enjoyed long-lasting religious and historic relationships which were manifested through unprecedented strategic partnerships.

The premier stressed the enhancement of cooperation in medical, construction and IT fields while the visiting commander expressed determination to increase coordination in major fields and said almost 120,000 Pakistanis were currently working in Bahrain.