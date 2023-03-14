Share:

GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Social Welfare Ubaidullah on Monday said that child protection unit has been established in Gilgit and soon in 10 other districts such units would be made functional. Addressing one-day orientation session of journalist on sensitive reporting on child abuse cases in GB, the minister said that the GB government is working to extend child protection units in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. On the occasion, GB Secretary Social welfare Fida said that the Social Department is working with limited resources. extending child protection units in all districts of the region is a big challenge for the GB government, he added. GB Secretary Information Zameer Abbas said that the Information Department will organise special workshop to train journalist regarding child abuse sensitive issues