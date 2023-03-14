Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday launched a week-long anti-Polio campaign from 13th-19th March in 16 High-Risk districts of the province by administering drops to the children in a ceremony or­ganized at CM House, here by the Emergency Opera­tions Centre (EOC) for Po­lio Eradication.

The ceremony was at­tended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Par­liamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Aziz Memon, Coordinator EOCPE Fayaz Abbasi, and others.

The CM said that an anti-polio drive was being launched in 16 high-risk districts of the province which include all seven dis­tricts of Karachi division, Larkana Division (all five districts), Sukkur division (Sukkur & Ghotki), Hyder­abad division (Hyderabad full and Jamshoro Partial) with an aim to vaccinate more than 5.6 million chil­dren of under 5 years of age. The minister for health told the chief minister that more than 40 thousand polio workers would be deployed and around 2,270 security personnel would be de­ployed in Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Pakistan was one of the two polio-endemic coun­tries in the world along with Afghanistan. “Pakistan has reported 20 cases of Polio since April 2022, all cases belong to South KP while positive environmen­tal samples have also been reported from all provinc­es,” he said. Shah said that it was a great achievement for Sindh that no Polio cas­es had been reported over the last 33 months. The last polio case was reported on 14th July 2020 from Ja­cobabad, the CM said, and added the environmental samples had been reported negative for more than one and half years except one in August 2022 from Landhi district Malir.