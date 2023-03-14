Share:

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday directed all the concerned quarters to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception.

Ishaq Dar was chairing the second meeting of the monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar; Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit- Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha; federal secretaries and senior officers.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

The committee was informed that the implementation of austerity measures has already been started by the respective Ministries/Divisions. It was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that the majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the Cabinet members.

The committee expressed concerns about the non-return of the remaining luxury vehicles and directed Cabinet Division to strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days.

It also deliberated on the withdrawal of the use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit.

The meeting expressed serious concerns about the use of SUV/Sedan Cars above 1800 cc by some officers and directed all the authorities to immediately stop the use of all these vehicles by government officials.

The Ministry of Law and Justice was entrusted with the task to approach the Superior Judiciary suggesting the implementation of austerity measures in the judiciary and approaching the Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan regarding the use of teleconferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The committee was also informed that the Ministry of IPC has already approached the provincial governments suggesting the implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

The committee also discussed the working timings and decided that the new timing for office work will be 7.30 am to 2.30 pm and up to 12.30 pm on Fridays starting from the first of Ramzan and will be followed in the summer season as per the decision of the Cabinet. A notification will be issued accordingly.