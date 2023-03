Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Monday granted in­terim bail till March 31 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case registered over hiding facts in connection with the PTI worker death case. The court ordered the PTI leader to fur­nish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of interim bail, be­sides asking her to join the investigations. Addi­tional District and Ses­sions Judge Kaneez Fati­ma heard the pre-arrest interim bail application of Dr Yasmin Rashid.