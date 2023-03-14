Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan congratulated the traffic wardens for performing the best duty during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. CTO said that the best traffic arrangements were put in place to facilitate the road users during the matches.

The officers, traffic wardens performed their duties diligently to keep and provide all kinds of traffic facilities to the cricket fans, he added. Taimoor Khan said that due to the hard work, honesty and consistency of traffic officials the event was made successful. Similarly, he said that traffic wardens would perform their duties with same spirit in future. A comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads.

He informed that over 5000 cops were deployed for the security of PSL while 347 Traffic Wardens and officers were also assigned to regulate traffic in the circle.