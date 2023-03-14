Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zaheer Anwar Jappa took the oath from the assistant returning officers, here, for holding the Provincial Assembly Elections 2023 in the committee room of his office. District Election Commissioner Muhammad Qayyum was also present on this occasion. Moreover, District Returning Officer Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has declared District Council Bahawalpur as the office of the District Return­ing Officer for the elections.