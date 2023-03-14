Share:

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Monday vis­ited various areas of the city to inspect the per­formance of anti-polio teams. The deputy com­missioner met the anti-polio team members and children traveling with their parents who were vaccinated against po­lio. He directed the po­lio workers to play their role to keep the children safe from the disease and added that no child should be left up to five years of age during the anti-polio campaign. Of­ficials of the revenue, health department and other concerned were present on the occasion.