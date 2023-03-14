Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives has extended the deadline for submission of entries for the Development Leadership Award (DLA) till March 16 to provide more opportunities to the applicants. The decision was taken amid providing maximum opportunities to the candidates. Earlier, the deadline was February 25. However, it has been extended to March 16. The DLA initiative was taken by the Planning Ministry to mark the celebrations of 75 years of independence.

The key objective of these awards is to honour Pakistani citizens and overseas Pakistanis who have contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan. The DLA will be given to outstanding individuals in recognition of high achievers, emerging leaders and overseas Pakistanis in specific fields which include teachers, researchers, public policy experts; business owners; investors; start-ups, social enterprises, philanthropists; social activists; journalists, and others.