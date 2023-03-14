Share:

LONDON - A dictator’s daughter who moonlighted as a pop star and diplomat spent $240m (£200m) on properties from London to Hong Kong, a report has found.

Gulnara Karimova used UK companies to buy homes and a jet with funds obtained through bribery and corruption, the Freedom For Eurasia study says. It adds that accounting firms in London and the British Virgin Islands acted for UK companies involved in the deals. The story raises fresh doubts about the UK’s efforts to tackle illegal wealth.

British authorities have long been accused of not doing enough to prevent criminals from overseas using UK property to launder money. The report says the ease with which Karimova obtained UK property was “concerning”. There is no suggestion that those acting for the companies linked to her were aware of any connection to her nor that the source of funds could have been suspicious. Noone who provided those services in the UK has been investigated or fined.

For a time Gulnara Karimova was tipped to succeed her father, Islam Karimov, who ruled Uzbekistan as president of the central Asian state from 1989 until his death in 2016.

She appeared in pop videos under the stage name “Googoosha”, ran a jewellery company and served as ambassador to Spain. But then in 2014 she disappeared from public view. It later emerged she had been detained on corruption charges while her father was still in power and she was sentenced in December 2017. In 2019 she was sent to prison for breaching the terms of her house arrest.

Prosecutors accused her of being part of a criminal group that controlled assets of more than $1bn (£760m) in 12 countries, including the UK, Russia and United Arab Emirates. “The Karimova case is one of the largest bribery and corruption cases of all time,” says Tom Mayne, one of the researchers on the Freedom For Eurasia report and a research fellow at the University of Oxford. However, Karimova and her associates had already sold some of the property allegedly acquired with corrupt funds.