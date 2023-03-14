Share:

PeSHAWAR - Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, the district administration on Monday started an awareness drive regarding prevention of dengue spread at the educational institutions here. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan along with the Health Department team visited educational institutions, health centres and other places here at Pajagi Road and briefed them about preventive measures. The ADC Relief appealed to the public to keep the water tanks in their homes covered and not leave water stranded in vessels, pots and streets. He said that all resources would be used to control the dengue during the season.