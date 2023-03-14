Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Master Paints carved out contrasting victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 here at Lahore Polo Club on Monday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated HN Polo by 12-9. Mir Huzaifa Ahmed smashed superb seven goals for Diamond Paints while Chulo Corti fired four goals and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one.

For HN Polo, Raja Mikail Sami thrashed four goals while Santiago Loza hammered a hat-trick and Raja Jalal Arslan and Haider Naseem converted one each. Both the sides started the match well and scored two goals each to make it 2-2. Diamond Paints dominated the second chukker with three goals against one by HN Polo to take a 5-3 lead. HN Polo then converted three goals against two by Diamond Paints, who still had a 7-6 lead.

The fourth chukker saw dominance of Diamond Paints, who fired five goals to earn a healthy 12-6 lead while the fifth and last chukker was dominated by HN Polo, who hit three goals, yet lost the match by 9-12. In the second match of the day, Master Paints beat FG Polo 9-8 in the sudden death chukker. From Master Paints, Pelayo Berazadi cracked four fabulous goals while Manuel Crespo and Sufi M Haroon scored a brace each and Agha Musa Ali Khan hit one. For FG Polo, Juan Ambroggio slammed three goals while Ramiro Zavaleta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck two goals each and Saqib Khan Khakwani hit one. Today (Tuesday), Remounts will take on BN Polo at 1:30 pm while Master Paints/ Newage Cables will vie against DS Polo at 3:30 pm.