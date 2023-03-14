Share:

MARDAN - The newly posted District Police Officer Najib-ur-Rehman on Monday said that traffic jam is one of the main problems of Mardan and it is his duty to solve this problem on priority basis. Talking to The Nation, the DPO said that population-wise Mardan is the second biggist district of the province.

He argued that the main reason for the traffic jam is encroachments and an unlimited number of Tezraftar and Chingchi rickshaws on roads. He argued that earning of several poor people is related to these rickshaws. He said that several departments and elements are involved in the traffic jam problem. To solve the problem he will call a joint meeting soon. The DPO directed the policemen to go after terrorists and criminals but never harm the dignity and respect of the general public. He argued that negligence would not be tolerated.