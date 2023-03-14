Share:

PeSHAwAR - The excise Department in Peshawar has successfully foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized a total of 78kg of hashish and 18kg of opium in multiple operations. In the first operation, 36kg of hashish was recovered by the Mardan excise police station on the Mardan Charsadda Road. The second operation resulted in the seizure of 18kg of opium and 18kg of hashish near Nowshera Road Rashakai. The third operation took place on Jameel Chowk GT Road, where 24kg of hashish was recovered. The police have arrested the accused on the spot, and vehicles used in drug smuggling have been confiscated.