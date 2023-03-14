Pakistan is currently facing several challenges that are significantly impacting the lives of its citizens. These include high inflation, a widening trade deficit, and a shortage of foreign currency reserves. One of the main causes of the crisis is the country’s chronic energy shortages, which are causing widespread disruption to industry and commerce. Urgent action is needed to address this issue, such as investing in new power generation capacity and implementing energy efficiency measures.
Pakistan’s political history is marked by decisions that were made without consideration for their economic consequences, and political instability has only exacerbated the problem. Every year, a new budget and economic policies are introduced, which undermines the confidence of investors and development partners. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is currently at 8.6%, far below the average of around 16% in emerging market countries.
Pakistan’s economy is under immense pressure due to a current account deficit of around $10 billion and principal repayments on its external debt of around $24 billion. The devaluation of the rupee by more than 10% from April to July 2022 and inflation resulting from an increase in fuel and energy prices have only added to the problem. Economic instability has also led to a significant number of young people leaving the country in search of better opportunities.
Dozens of companies have announced temporary shutdowns or a rollback of operations due to economic instability, and effective and sustainable policies are needed to address the root causes of the crisis.
However, weak enforcement of policies is a significant problem in Pakistan, and political instability often undermines the process of economic development and creates bad governance, leading to recurring financial crises. A comprehensive developmental plan needs to be prepared and implemented sustainably to achieve long-term economic growth without political interference.
MALAIKA CHUDHRY,
Layyah.