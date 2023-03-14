Share:

Pakistan is currently facing several challenges that are significantly impacting the lives of its citizens. These include high inflation, a widening trade defi­cit, and a shortage of foreign cur­rency reserves. One of the main causes of the crisis is the coun­try’s chronic energy shortages, which are causing widespread disruption to industry and com­merce. Urgent action is needed to address this issue, such as invest­ing in new power generation ca­pacity and implementing energy efficiency measures.

Pakistan’s political history is marked by decisions that were made without consideration for their economic consequences, and political instability has only exacerbated the problem. Every year, a new budget and economic policies are introduced, which un­dermines the confidence of inves­tors and development partners. Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is cur­rently at 8.6%, far below the av­erage of around 16% in emerging market countries.

Pakistan’s economy is under im­mense pressure due to a current account deficit of around $10 bil­lion and principal repayments on its external debt of around $24 billion. The devaluation of the ru­pee by more than 10% from April to July 2022 and inflation result­ing from an increase in fuel and energy prices have only added to the problem. Economic insta­bility has also led to a significant number of young people leaving the country in search of better opportunities.

Dozens of companies have an­nounced temporary shutdowns or a rollback of operations due to economic instability, and ef­fective and sustainable policies are needed to address the root causes of the crisis.

However, weak enforcement of policies is a significant prob­lem in Pakistan, and political in­stability often undermines the process of economic develop­ment and creates bad gover­nance, leading to recurring fi­nancial crises. A comprehensive developmental plan needs to be prepared and implemented sus­tainably to achieve long-term economic growth without politi­cal interference.

MALAIKA CHUDHRY,

Layyah.