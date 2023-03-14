Share:

Pakistan has been facing various hurdles throughout its history, both national and international, which have contributed to the cur­rent economic crisis. Despite this, there has been a lack of innovative solutions to address these issues, resulting in negative consequenc­es for the general population and the country’s economy.

The scarcity of resources and a negative reputation among other countries have led to poverty, in­flation, and unemployment. Ad­ditionally, inexperienced faculty is often employed in the econom­ic sectors, such as the stock mar­ket, which further exacerbates the crisis. Wars with neighbor­ing countries, such as the ongo­ing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, also negatively impact imports and exports, causing fur­ther economic turmoil.

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, but unfortu­nately, its monopoly is not man­aged effectively, leading to low growth in crops. Corruption and inequity among the locals also contribute to the economic crisis, jeopardizing the country’s long-term economic stability.

While some economic issues have been addressed in the past, others are growing day by day. It is essential that the rulers of the country take action to address the current economic crisis to prevent further damage to the country’s reputation and economic stability.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s eco­nomic crisis is not a new issue but has existed since the coun­try’s establishment. The govern­ment must take timely and ef­fective actions to address these issues to prevent further nega­tive consequences for the coun­try and its people.

MOOSA PANHWAR,

Sukkur