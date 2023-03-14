Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended on Tuesday the date for submitting the nomination papers for 14 constituencies of Rawalpindi for two days.

In connection with the provincial elections, nomination papers had been submitted by candidates from many political parties. PTI candidate Sajid Qureshi submitted the nomination papers for PP-18. Sheikh Tariq Mehmood of the PTI submitted nomination papers from PP-18.

PPP leader Babar Jadoon submitted the nomination papers for PP-15. PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan had submitted the nomination papers from PP-10.

As an independent candidate, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar also submitted the nomination papers from PP-10.