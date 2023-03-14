Share:

PTI chief announces ‘power show in daylight’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 19 n Says rivals want to oust PTI from elections by using all tactics n Two judges order police to produce Imran before court n Non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI leader issued in Toshakhana, judge threatening cases n Islamabad police team ‘arrives in Lahore on a helicopter’.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday announced that PTI would hold a mammoth public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 19 (Sunday) at 2:00pm to show the ‘cabal of thieves’ that the entire nation was standing with him in the struggle for real indepen­dence. Addressing the charged participants of the election ral­ly near Data Darbar while sit­ting inside his bullet-proof vehi­cle, the PTI Chairman said that Sunday’s Minar-i-Pakistan pow­er show would be his sixth pow­er show in the historic place in the last 12 years.

Imran Khan said that the en­tire nation would have to strug­gle together to make the dream of a ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ a reality.“We will all have to struggle togeth­er”, he said.

The PTI’s planned rally on Sun­day aims to provide impetus to the party's election campaign which hit snags in the beginning owing to imposition of section 144 in the provincial metropo­lis for a couple of days. The PTI had to postpone the first election rally twice last week owing to the police crackdown on its workers.

The PTI Chairman said he would address the rally and ex­plain how to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He called on the people of Lahore to start preparing for the power show to make it a historic public gathering to give a strong mes­sage to the thieves and looters imposed on the nation through foreign conspiracy that they would leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan a real indepen­

dent country. The former prime minister stated that the ‘imported government’ was imposing restrictions to suppress the voices in sup­port of the PTI, as they were scared of the PTI’s rising popularity; hence making all attempts to run away from the polls to avoid humiliating drubbing at the hands of PTI.

He stated that everyone knew his life was in danger, but he insisted that the nation must hold accountable the thieves who have been im­posed upon the country in or­der to achieve true freedom.

“It is clear from today’s ral­ly why this imported govern­ment did not allow our pre­vious rally,” he said. Paying high tribute to PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, Imran Khan vowed: “I am sending a message on my nation’s behalf to those people behind his death that I and the nation will nev­er forget this or forgive you. Until those police officials and those who tortured him are not brought to justice, we will not rest and will get them sentenced,” he added.

The PTI chairman went on to say that he was not striving for his personal sake but for the people, adding that the “big criminals” in power were attempting to run away from the elections and registering cases against him and PTI of­ficeholders to somehow dis­qualify us from elections.

Talking about release of the Toshakhana gift records, he said it was now made clear “who was actually looting the Toshakhana”. He said that everything has be­come clear in the Toshakha­na case. “I faced severe criti­cism in the Toshakhana case. My character was maligned in every possible manner. However, if the funding of PML-N is disclosed, every­thing will become transpar­ent,” he added. He said the PML-N will have no place to hide after their foreign fund­ing is also revealed.

“Our country is now on the brink of destruction and we are struggling to get real in­dependence,” Imran Khan maintained, adding that the supremacy of law will give real independence to the na­tion. The PTI Chairman stat­ed that PTI rivals wanted to oust his political party from the elections using all tactics. He said that the people are standing in support of jihad for real independence. Khan said that he will hold a power show in daylight to show the PTI’s massive support.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets late Monday, Imran Khan thanked the people of ‘Lahore who walked with our rally for almost 7 hours.”

“This is why cabal of crooks & their handlers are so petri­fied of us - denying permis­sion repeatedly; violently attacking our workers on 8 March & perpetrating custo­dial killing of Zille Shah.”

“The level of fascism to­day is reaching new levels of oppression, such is the fear within the corridors of pow­er of PTI & its public sup­port. Apart from repeatedly denying us permission & ob­structing our rally, cabal of crooks keeps adding sham case after case against us to keep us busy running from one court to another.”

“They force media hous­es to deny us coverage & if any media house does give us coverage, it is raided. But none of this matters as La­hore showed today where ppl kept coming out in in­creasing numbers & walked in the rally for almost 7 hrs.”