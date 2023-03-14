Share:

Everybody fails sometimes, but failure can make you stron­ger. It is often said that failure is the key to success. We should not lose heart if we fail to achieve our objectives, as failure can make a person patient and serious in life. Moreover, failure teaches us many things, revealing the weaknesses that we need to overcome.

It informs us of the problems in our work, guides and inspires us to change our approach, and sets us on the right path toward suc­cess. For instance, consider the example of Thomas Edison, the inventor of the first incandescent light bulb. Edison tested 3000 de­signs for the light bulb over a peri­od of more than two years before arriving at the optimum design. He spent years learning from what did not work, perfecting his de­sign. He had given up after 2999 attempts, but he became success­ful in his goal. If you fail, never give up, because failure means the first attempt at learning.

Ultimately, success lies in strik­ing a perfect balance of knowing ourselves, constantly improving, and believing in our abilities. Fail­ures are the pillars of success, as they teach us the best lessons in life. We learn that life offers both failures and successes. There is no harm in making mistakes, but not learning from them certainly is. Even if one has failed several times, there is no harm in giving it another try. Failure is inevitable in life, but it gives us the chance to learn from our mistakes and helps us to enjoy success. Create new ideas and don’t be afraid to explore them because the world has so many opportunities, and the sky is the only limit

ALI GUL ABDUL AZIZ NAPAR,

Sindh.