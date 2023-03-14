Share:

A court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday declared Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi a proclaimed offender and ordered the FIA to produce her within 30 days.

Ms Gogi is considered a close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Sources said that Ms Gogi fled the country to avoid investigation into the allegations of money-laundering against her.

Earlier, the FIA had lodged cases of corruption and money laundering against Ms Gogi. The FIA took the action on the recommendation of Punjab’s anti-corruption department which stated that Ms Gogi had taken billions of rupees in bribe for transferring RPOs, commissioners, DPOs, DCs and other public servants.

The agency stated that Ms Gogi had got 10-acre land worth Rs600 million allotted against her company Al-Moeez Dairies and Foods (Pvt) Limited for just Rs80 million and collected millions of rupees in bribe for awarding tenders illegally using her [political] influence. It said Rs840 million were credited to Ms Gogi’s bank accounts during the last three years of the PTI’s tenure and that amount did not reconcile with her sources of income.