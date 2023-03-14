Share:

LahoRe - foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading food delivery platform, has announced a new partnership with Find My Doctor (FMD) to provide health services to its riders. Under this partnership, FMD will offer free online doctor consultations, discounts on lab testing rates, and medicine delivery services to foodpanda riders. “We are delighted to partner with Find My Doctor to provide essential health services to our riders,” said Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director (MD) of foodpanda Pakistan.

“our riders are the backbone of our business, and we believe it is our responsibility to ensure their well-being, especially during these challenging times. With this partnership, our riders will have access to quality healthcare services at discounted rates, making it easier for them to stay healthy and safe.”

as part of the partnership, FMD will provide free online doctor consultations with Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) verified general physicians to foodpanda riders through the Find My Doctor application or Whatsapp. In addition, all foodpanda riders will receive a 40 percent discount on standard lab testing rates provided by trusted, registered labs that adhere to ISo9001 requirements alongwith a 15 percent discount on all medicine delivery across Karachi, using special promo codes. “We are excited to partner with foodpanda and offer our services to their riders,” said Saad Wahab Siddiqui, Ceo of Find My Doctor.

“We believe that access to quality healthcare services is a fundamental right, and we are committed to making it easier for people to access these services. With this partnership, we hope to empower foodpanda riders to take control of their health and well-being.” The online consultation services will be available from 9:00am to 12:00am, seven days a week, while medicine delivery and lab testing services will be available from 9:00am to 9:00pm, seven days a week. FMD will ensure patient data confidentiality for all patients. Furthermore, foodpanda will promote Find My Doctor services for riders on all internal communication channels to ensure maximum visibility.