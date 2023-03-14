Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Com­merce & Energy SM Tanveer said on Monday that 15.8 million deserving families would get free flour under Ramadan package. He was chairing a meeting of the committee constituted on the in­structions of Punjab Chief Minister, to review the issues of wheat and flour in the province here at Civil Secretariat. Caretaker provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir and Bilal Afzal, Secretary Food, DG Industries, Director Food and other relevant offi­cers attended the meeting. Chairman Flour Mills Association Asim Raza, Hafiz Ahmed and others were also present. Recommendations were final­ized to provide free flour to deserving families un­der Ramadan package. During the holy month of Ramadan, he said, 15.8 million deserving families would get free flour under the Ramadan Package. The free flour in green bags would be delivered through trucking points, selected utility stores and retail outlets. Shops would be registered to provide free flour in rural areas. SM Tanveer said, the Punjab Cabinet would approve the recommen­dations for providing free flour under the Rama­dan Package. The provincial minister said that a historic Ramadan package was being given to pro­vide relief to deserving families in the holy month. He said the provision of wheat to flour mills and supply free flour to deserving persons would be monitored with the help of modern technology. Despite the difficult economic situation, the gov­ernment would give great relief to people during Ramadan, he added.