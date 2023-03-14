Share:

The replica of the ‘Gandasa’ used by Maula Jatt in The Legend of Maula Jatt was auctioned in Canada for $50,000 during a charity event.

The Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films’ had produced their masterpiece The Legend of Maula Jatt. Actor Fawad Khan attended a charity event organised by Sahara Trust in Toronto, Canada, where he auctioned the replica of his iconic Gandasa from the film, which was sold for a whopping $50,000.

The film has not diminished even after the passage of many months. Enthusiastic participants seemed greatly cheered and raised slogans during the event. The fundraising event was organised for the Sahara for Life Trust Hospital in Toronto, Canada, in which Fawad Khan, the lead actor of “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” participated as a special guest. In addition to the guns used in the shooting of “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” the Gandasa of the film’s hero Fawad Khan was auctioned for $50,000, which was bought by a Pakistani living in Canada. Fawad Khan handed over it to the generous Pakistani who purchased the replica. This amount will be donated to Sahara Life Trust for the treatment of cancer patients. While the film became a roaring success in the Pakistani film industry, it has also played a positive role in the promotion of welfare works.