Islamabad - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs199,200 on monday against its sale at Rs198,700 the previous day, all sindh sarafa Jewellers association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs428 to Rs170,782 from Rs170,353, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs156,550 from Rs156,157, respectively. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,120 and Rs1,817.55, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $1,886 against its sale at $1,866, the association reported.