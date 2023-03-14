Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former chief minister Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, returned to Pakistan after spending three months with his family in US and London.

Hamza Shehbaz reached Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in the wee hours of Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the PML-N’s local leaders. He then moved to his Model Town residence under tight security.

Sources privy to the development said in connection with the elections, Mr Shehbaz would be given a key responsibility to get the PML-N leaders and workers active for the electoral campaign.

The former Punjab chief minister returned to the country for running his party’s electoral campaign ahead of the elections which are scheduled to be held on April 30.