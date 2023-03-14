Share:

LAHORE - Samaj Sewa Foundation in col­laboration with Bargad, Hu­man Rights and Minorities Af­fairs Department Government of Punjab, Shaoor Foundation and Allah Walay Trust cele­brated the Holi festival of the Hindu community. The vibrant festival of colors was featured with kindling of cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, throwing fists of coloured powders and squirting water, vegetarian dinner and enthu­siastic messages by dignitaries and faith leaders to show soli­darity with the Hindu commu­nity in Pakistan. The festival was attended by Prof Ashok Kumar University of Punjab, Prof Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Gov­ernment University Lahore, Ms. Jacqueline Tressler Advi­sor Minority Advisory Council Punjab, different faith leaders & youth leaders from Human­ity Project under Shaoor Foun­dation along with students from various universities and LPS members from 8 union councils of JSA Project of Bar­gad organization.