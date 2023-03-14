LAHORE - Samaj Sewa Foundation in collaboration with Bargad, Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department Government of Punjab, Shaoor Foundation and Allah Walay Trust celebrated the Holi festival of the Hindu community. The vibrant festival of colors was featured with kindling of cake cutting, sweets and fruit distribution, throwing fists of coloured powders and squirting water, vegetarian dinner and enthusiastic messages by dignitaries and faith leaders to show solidarity with the Hindu community in Pakistan. The festival was attended by Prof Ashok Kumar University of Punjab, Prof Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Government University Lahore, Ms. Jacqueline Tressler Advisor Minority Advisory Council Punjab, different faith leaders & youth leaders from Humanity Project under Shaoor Foundation along with students from various universities and LPS members from 8 union councils of JSA Project of Bargad organization.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 14, 2023
Share: