ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended twelve outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, weapons with ammunition and one dagger from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Giving details, he informed that the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Fahad Yousaf and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. , police team of Kohsar also apprehended two accused involved in looting citizens at gunpoint and recovered cash, mobile phone, weapons and motorbike used in crime from their possession.

Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Salman and Riaz and recovered one dagger and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. The Phulgran police team arrested 3 accused namely Mubashir, Asim and Nisharat Hussain and recovered 1810 grams of heroin and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Moreover, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Salman Asad Ullah and recovered one SMG gun with ammunition from his possession.