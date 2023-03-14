ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday maintained the capital punishment awarded to Zahir Jaffer convicted in the Noor Mukadam murder case by a trial court.
A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan announced its verdict reserved on December 21 on the petitions filed by Zahir against his conviction and Noor’s father for enhancement of his sentence.
Besides maintaining his death sentence, the IHC bench also turned his life imprisonment into capital punishment.
The IHC bench turned down Zahir’s appeal in its judgment while also dismissed the appeals of his household staff Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, both co-accused in the case who had challenged the trial court’s verdict.
A trial court had awarded a death sentence to Jaffer last February, while the two suspects - gardener Jan Muhammad and security guard Muhammad Iftikhar at Jaffer’s house - were awarded 10-year imprisonment each. The other suspects in the case including Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, along with all employees of Therapy Works were acquitted by the court.