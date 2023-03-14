Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday main­tained the capital punishment awarded to Zahir Jaffer convicted in the Noor Mukadam murder case by a trial court.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Jus­tice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan announced its verdict re­served on December 21 on the petitions filed by Zahir against his conviction and Noor’s father for enhancement of his sentence.

Besides maintaining his death sentence, the IHC bench also turned his life imprisonment into cap­ital punishment.

The IHC bench turned down Zahir’s appeal in its judgment while also dismissed the appeals of his household staff Mohammad Iftikhar and Mo­hammad Jan, both co-accused in the case who had challenged the trial court’s verdict.

A trial court had awarded a death sentence to Jaffer last February, while the two suspects - gar­dener Jan Muhammad and security guard Muham­mad Iftikhar at Jaffer’s house - were awarded 10-year imprisonment each. The other suspects in the case including Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Is­mat Adamjee, along with all employees of Therapy Works were acquitted by the court.