In connection with the Toshakhana case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided on Tuesday to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest warrants.

The legal team of the deposed premier had reached the IHC to challenge the arrest warrants.

Lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha was present in the IHC after preparing a petition in a bid to seek the cancellation of the arrest warrants of Mr. Khan.

Earlier today, A heavy contingent of the Islamabad police on Tuesday had a clash with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters outside party chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

A number of people gathered on Canal Road despite obstructions put up by police hours earlier. The police team from the capital city reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Police and the public clashed on Canal Road as a result of which some people were taken into custody and officials had to resort to baton-charge, water spray and tear-gas shelling.