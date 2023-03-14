Share:

ISLAMABAD - A pas­senger plane of India made a ‘medical emergency’ land­ing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi at 0012 hours on Monday and left for its destination, Doha (Qatar), after around a four-hour stop­over. The pilot of a Doha-bound Air Indigo flight, which took off from Delhi, was 16 nautical miles east of Panjgur (Baloch­istan) when he made the emer­gency call requesting a doctor and ambulance, an Aviation Di­vision news release said. “The pilot requested to divert the plane, which carried 163 pas­sengers, to Karachi because of the sickness of a passenger,” it added. The pilot asked that the patient, a 60-year-old Nigerian national (identified as Abdul­lah), was not breathing and had no pulse. Following the medical inspection, the Air Indigo flight left for its destination at 4:06 am, with the body of the ill-fat­ed Nigerian national on board.