Share:

PeSHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Higher education Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaisar on Monday said that innovation and reform in higher education is the need of the hour. In the past, our focus has been more on quantity, but in the current scenario, quality must be increased as well as quantity.

She expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a ceremony to give certificates of appreciation to the teachers who completed quality assurance training organised by the Higher education Department (HeD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. Secretary HeD Daud Khan, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Ziaul-Haq, Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Asad Khan, Prof Dr Hasan Butt and Imranullah, heads of various colleges and faculty were also present on the occasion.

The KP education Minister said that higher education has a fundamental role in developing nations and giving importance to higher education in backward provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the need of the hour. She said that along with objectivity in education, it is also very important to align education with our national needs. She said that HeD has started a series of teachers’ training which will not only increase the professional skills of the teachers but also improve the quality of education. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary HeD Daud Khan said that the steps being taken at the department level to popularise the culture of quality have yielded excellent results