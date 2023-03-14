Share:

FAISALABAD - The 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations con­cluded after providing a lot of entertainment to the citizens. In this connection, the concluding ceremony was held at Iqbal Stadium where Di­visional Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar participated as special guests. The commissioner hoisted na­tional flag in the ceremony in which a car used by Fatima Jinnah was exhibited whereas district police along with civil defense presented march-past and laser show. Speaking on the occasion, Di­visional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner said that festivals were a source of entertainment and such colorful events would continue in future as well. Later, shields were also distributed among organizers of spring festival followed by a fantastic show of fireworks during concluding ceremony.